Police send letter to headteachers over anti-social behaviour of teenagers at McDonald's in Leamington

Police have sent a letter to headteachers at secondary schools in and around Leamington concerning anti-social behaviour at McDonald's in the town centre.

The letter, written on behalf of Warwickshire Police's Safer Neighbourhood Teams in Leamington and Whitnash, asks the headteachers to give a message to pupils and parents about the behaviour of teenagers at the branch in the Parade over the past few weekends.

The letter says: "For the past few weekends there have been large groups of teenagers gathering at McDonald's on the Parade in Leamington and engaging in various acts of anti-social behaviour.

"The issues have ranged from minor assaults between groups (pushing and shoving) to staff being assaulted when they have tried to intervene.

"There is also intelligence to suggest that drug misuse is going in the premises, with dealing taking place between the groups present.

"The groups of teenagers have come from all over Warwickshire with some living as far away as Coventry and Banbury.

"The police are working with McDonald's to address the issues, through the use of community protection notices, dispersal notices and arrests where a number of addresses will be visited and parents advised of their son or daughter's behaviour.

"Under Section 50 of the Police Reform Act, the police do have powers to take your name and address (but not date of birth) if they reasonably believe you have engaged in anti-social behaviour.

"Anti-social behaviour is defined as doing something likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to others.

"To refuse these details may lead to arrest and this applies to anyone over the age of ten.

"Our advice to any parent who has teenage children - ask yourself, do you know where they are and what they get up to on a Saturday afternoon? Could they be involved in any of the above?

"While the police are not looking to criminalise those involved - the continued influences of anti-social behaviour and assaults will not be tolerated and all available sanctions will be used by the authorities to bring peace and order back to Leamington town centre."