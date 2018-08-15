Police release CCTV image following Kenilworth car break in

Police are appealing for help to identify a man after a car was broken into in Kenilworth earlier this month.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday August 5 on Southbank Road.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises him, or anyone with information, should contact Warwickshire Police via 101 quoting crime reference 167 of 5 August 2018.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111