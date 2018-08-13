Police recover body from canal in Hatton

Police recovered a body from the canal in Hatton.

Emergency services were spotted around the Birmingham Road area in the village on Saturday (August 11).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called to the Grand Union Canal on Birmingham Road in Hatton shortly after 10am on Saturday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

“Officers attended along with emergency services and the body of a man believed to be in his 50s was recovered from the canal.

“He was pronouced deceased at the scene.

“Next of kin has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”