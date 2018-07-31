Police re-appeal to help locate body of man who was killed nine years ago today

Nine years after the death of Jesse Richards in Evesham, West Mercia Police is appealing for information which could assist in locating his body.

The 40 year old, who was originally from Gloucester, was killed in a merciless and sustained attack over a drugs debt, on 31 July 2009 in Cleeve Prior.

In 2012, five men were jailed in connection with Jesse's death and were collectively sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Det Chief Insp Carl Moore said: "I would urge anyone who thinks they may have information regarding the whereabouts of Jesse's body to contact us, however insignificant the details may seem.

"We are confident that there are people out there who know the location or have information which could lead us to recovering Jesse's body and give his family the chance to lay their loved one to rest."

West Mercia Police believe that his body was originally taken to Warwickshire, where it was hidden.

DCI Moore continued: "We know there are individuals who will have the information which could lead us to Jesse's body and are choosing not to come forward.

"I appeal to them to consider the pain Jesse's family continue to suffer long after his death and ask them to re-consider contacting the Police.

"The recovery of Jesse's body is still a key police objective and in May 2018, searches were carried out at a site near Corley, but nothing of any significance was recovered."

A £10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the successful discovery of Jesse's body and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police using the non-emergency 101 number and ask to speak to DS Gareth Evans, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously, where possible using the anonymous 2 way communication.