Police make two arrests for drink driving, including Leamington woman

Warwickshire Police have arrested two people, including a Leamington woman on suspicion of drink driving over the last three days across the county.

The arrests were part of a police campaign against drink driving over the Christmas holidays.

Between April 2016 and March 2018 11 people in Warwickshire lost their lives as the result of a collision where drink or drugs was a factor.

Over the same period 84 people in Warwickshire suffered serious, often life changing injuries due to a collision involving someone getting behind the wheel under the influence of drink or drugs.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman from Leamington on suspicion of drink driving after her vehicle was stopped in Blacklow Road, Warwick at 5.30am yesterday (Thursday December 19). She was also arrested for driving without insurance and MOT. Police also seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

In an earlier unrelated incident emergency services were called to a car in a ditch smoking badly with a fuel leak on B4112 Harborough Magna at 2.55pm on Wednesday December 18.

To get to the woman inside the windscreen was smashed. She was checked over then arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Warwickshire Police will be publicising arrests made during December and January for drink or drug driving as part of their push to change people’s behaviour and reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the county’s roads.

Warwickshire Police is working closely with partners including Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire County Council, Highways England, and national campaigners including BRAKE to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads.