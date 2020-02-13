Police looking for information in damaged vehicle in Stoneleigh

Warwickshire Police are investigating the damages caused to a Peugeot parked in the Birmingham Road, Stoneleigh.

Police are looking for information in the incident which occurred between 3pm on Tuesday February 11 and 12.15pm on Wednesday February 12.

The incident happened after unknown offenders scratched the paint on a red Peugeot 107 that was parked at the roadside in Birmingham Road, Stoneleigh.

If you have information relating to the above offence, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference 23/6655/20. Alternatively call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.