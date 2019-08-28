Police looking for information after tools found off Long Itchington public footpath

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after an assortment of property such as power tools were found off a footpath near Long Itchington.

Several items of property ranging from power tools, to wellies to a computer were found and reported to police by a member of the public.

The property was found just off the public footpath off Thorn Way in Long Itchington.

If anyone recognises any of the items of property or knows anything about how the property ended up on the footpath they can call police on 101.