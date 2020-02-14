Police launch witness appeal for fatal motorcycle crash near Charlecote

Warwickshire Police are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that left a 27-year-old Tiddington man dead.

The crash happened after a red Suzuki 600cc was being ridden along the road near Charlecote when it is believed to have hit a wall.

The rider – Edward Booker, 27, from Tiddington – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Edward’s family is being supported by specially trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Police are looking for people to come forward who may have seen the motorcycle on the B4086 between Tiddington and Charlecote around 4.45pm on Wednesday February 12.

Officers would also like to speak to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who saw the bike being ridden in the area prior to the collision.

Police are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 317 of February 12.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service, who also responded to the crash, was called by police at 4:57pm on Wednesday to reports a motorcyclist had crashed into a brick wall on the Charlecote bend of Stratford Road.