Police launch appeal in search of blue Mini last seen in Leamington in ongoing operation

Warwickshire Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police are seeking information on a blue Mini, registration number DE06 UKL, which was last known to have travelled on the A452 Warwick Road in Leamington.

The blue Mini was last seen on the A452 Warwick Road at around 11.45am on Saturday February 1.

Anyone with any information about this vehicle or its whereabouts is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 153 of February 1.

Police have said they can not release any further details about why they're looking for the blue Mini due to 'operational reasons'.