Police investigating theft from Kenilworth property

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of power tools from a Kenilworth property.

The theft occurred when two white male offenders wearing hi-visibility jackets got out of a white panel van crossed a fence and stole hedge cutters and a chain saw from a property in Warwick Road of Kenilworth.

The reported theft happened between 2 and 3pm on Tuesday November 5.

Anyone with information about the theft can call police on 101 quoting incident number 236 of November 5.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.