Warwickshire Police are investigating damages caused to an Audi parked in a Kenilworth neighbourhood.

Offenders pulled off a rear windscreen wiper and dented an Audi parked in Red Lane of Kenilworth.

Police

The incident occured between 8am and 3.30pm yesterday (Tuesday November 26).

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 270 of November 26.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.