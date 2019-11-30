Police investigating burglary attempt in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are investigating a burglary attempt at a property in Kenilworth.

Offenders tried to break into a property in John O Gaunt Road, Kenilworth by trying to force the rear aluminium patio doors.

The offenders were unable to gain entry.

The attempted burglary occurred between Friday November 22 and Friday November 29.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 323 of November 29.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.