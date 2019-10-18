Police investigating attempted burglary and damaged vehicle in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information into the attempted burglary of a property in Park Hill of Kenilworth.

Offenders tried to break into a property at Park Hill during the overnight hours of Tuesday October 15 and Wednesday October 16.

The property was alarmed and the alarm activated causing the offenders to make off without gaining entry.

Anyone with information about the attempted burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 412 of October 16.

Police are also investigating damages caused the side panel of a Volkswagen vehicle parked at Woodmill Meadow in Kenilworth. Offenders also punched staples into a tyre of the same vehicle.

The damaged vehicle occurred between 4pm on Tuesday October 15 and 9am on Wednesday October 16.

Anyone with information about the damaged vehicle at Woodmill Meadow can contact police on 101 using incident number 350 of October 16.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.