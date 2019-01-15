Police investigate incident in which men were assaulted in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are investigating an incident in Leamington in which two men were assaulted and one of the victims was then hit by a car.

The incident happened in Tavistock Street at about 4am on Sunday morning and was caught on the dashboard camera of a vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and 21-year-old man were both injured after being punched to the face.

After being punched, the 21-year-old was accidentally hit by a car while he was lying in the road.

The collision only caused minor injuries to the victim.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 58 of 13 January 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.