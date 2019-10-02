Police in Warwick make appeal for information about burglaries

Police in Warwick are dealing with burglaries and the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

A house on Kirby Avenue was broken into by unknown means some time between Friday September 20 and Friday September 27.

Crime

The owner returned home to find muddy footprints on the carpet and noticed a laptop had been stolen from the lounge.

The intruders also carried out a messy search of the property.

The incident number is 0136 of 27/09/2019

A property in Greenway was broken into on Friday September 27 between 8pm and 9.54pm .

Offenders gained entry through the patio door and once inside ransacked the house.

It is unclear if anything was stolen.

The Incident number is 0422 of 27/09/2019.

A property on Spinney Hill was burgled at some time between Friday September 27 and Sunday September 29.

The owners returned home to find the patio door unlocked and items of jewellery, a laptop and a tool bag missing.

The incident number is 0315 of 29/09/2019.

An attempt was made to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on Haywood Road in Warwick at about 4pm yesterday ( Tuesday September 1).

The offenders cut the exhaust from the vehicle but made off empty handed in a Silver Mitsubishi with a foreign registration.

The Incident number is 0277 01/10/2019.

Earlier that day in the same road a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle which was parked in a car park.

The incident number is Incident 0335 01/10/2019.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious or has information that may relate to any of the above incidents can call Warwickshire Police on 101 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting the crime reference number.