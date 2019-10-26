Police find body in Warwick during search for missing Leamington man

Police have found a body in Warwick during a search for a missing Leamington man.

Police said that they that have found a body near Warwick Castle.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Officers searching for a missing man from Leamington, have sadly found a body in Warwick, close to the castle.

"Formal identification is yet to take place, but we are working closely with the family believed to be affected.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

"We would ask people to avoid the area this afternoon while we continue with our enquiries. Thank-you."