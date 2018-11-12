Police 'did not advise cancellation' of Labour event in Leamington after "far-right" threat

Warwickshire Police have said that they played no part in the cancellation of a Young Labour social event in Leamington after organisers received a threatening email.

Warwick and Leamington Labour MP Matt Western said on Friday that the organisers of the event, which was to be attended by party supporters aged from 14 to 25, had contacted the police after they received an email from "an individual with connections to UKIP and the far-right group Britain First".

The email said: "“I’ll be sure to bring my fellow UKIP members along and Britain First.

"I’m sure they’ll be happy to give you Labour people a lesson on what treason is and how traitors that threaten our national security and democracy are dealt with.”

Having forwarded the email to Warwickshire Police, the organisers then took the decision to cancel the event "to avoid putting young people at risk".

But Warwickshire Police have said that this decision was not made with any influence from them.

A spokesman said: "In situations such as this we would always look to work with event organisers to address their concerns and look at what support we can give them."

Kate Bamford, Young Labour officer for the Warwick and Leamington Labour Party, has said,: “It is very disappointing and concerning that our young persons’ community event has been targeted and threaten by the far right.

"I am pleased to say we are planning another event, which has received a lot of keen interest."

