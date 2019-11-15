Police charge two more people with conspiracy to commit murder after incident in Ryton-on-Dunsmore

Warwickshire Police have charged two more people with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an incident in Ryton-on-Dunsmore last year.

Police detectives investigating an alleged attempted murder in Ryton have brought further charges against two men.

The incident occurred on October 16 last year on the A445 in Leamington Road.

Michael Mongan, 25, London, and Gerry McDonagh, 25, both of London, were charged on Wednesday (November 13) with conspiracy to murder.

They appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where they were bailed to appear at Warwick Crown Court on December 9.

Police had previously charged John Kiely, 40, of Darlingscote Road in Shipston-on-Stour, with conspiracy to commit murder on October 20.