Police carry out 'Crackdown on speeding' campaign in Kenilworth and Warwick

The Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT's) with Warwickshire Police from Kenilworth and Warwick take part in the National Police Chief's Council 'Crackdown on Speeding' campaign.

Throughout the month of January the two safer neighbourhood teams checked some 2800 vehicles for speed at 78 separate speed check locations.

Police

This includes both 'excessive speed',when the speed limit is exceeded but also driving or riding within the speed limit when this is too fast for the conditions at the time (for example, in poor weather, poor visibility or high pedestrian activity).

The following incidents occurred during the police speeding campaign:

- 193 drivers received a roadside warning about their speed

- 39 drivers were reported to the Police Traffic Section for further action

- One driver was arrested for providing a positive breath test (drink/drugs)

In 2017 inappropriate speed contributed to around:

- 11 per cent of all injury collisions reported to the police*,

- 15 per cent of crashes resulting in a serious injury*

- 24 per cent of collisions that result in a death*.

In 2015, a total of 217 people were killed in crashes involving someone exceeding the speed limit and a further 132

people died when someone was travelling too fast for the conditions.

Drivers and riders who are travelling at inappropriate speeds are more likely to crash and their higher speed means that the crash will cause more severe injuries, to themselves and/or to other road users.

Inappropriate speed also magnifies other driver errors, such as driving too close or driving when tired or distracted, multiplying the chances of these types of driving causing an accident.

* - Source: ROSPA