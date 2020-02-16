Police arrest three people in connection to Leamington robbery

Police have arrested three people with the help of police dog Delta in connection to an armed robbery in Leamington.

Officers conducted an 'armed stop' on a vehicle this afternoon (Sunday February 16) on the A444 after the occupants were believed to be involved in an armed robbery yesterday (Saturday February 15) in Leamington.

Three offenders are now in custody for the robbery.

Officers with the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) with the help of police dog PD Delta, who serves as a tactical firearms dog, took the offenders into the custody.

The car believed to be used in the robbery was spotted in Nuneaton and was later stopped in Coventry.