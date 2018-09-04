Police arrest men in connection with fraud offence following Moreton Morrell incident

A 38-year-old man from London and a 41-year-old man from Coventry have been arrested in connection with a fraud offence.

The arrest came following a report of a man looking through a letterbox outside a house in Morton Morrell between 21 and 23 August. Following a conversation with a bank, the occupant discovered a credit card had been ordered in his name without his knowledge. The two men were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation after their vehicle was stopped near the M40 by officers from the Wellesbourne area Safer Neighbourhood Team. The 38-year-old man has been bailed and the 41-year-old man released under investigation while enquiries continue. Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 228 of 22 August 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.