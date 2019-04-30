Police appealing for witnesses after man dies in crash on A46 in Warwickshire

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a crash on the A46 in Warwickshire this morning (Tuesday).

Police were called to the incident on the A46 near Stratford at 5.40am this morning.

The male driver of a grey/blue Ford Fiesta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The A46 is closed from the junction of the A439 Warwick Road to the A3400 Birmingham Road and all side roads from the A46 are closed. The roads will remain closed for the majority of today.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are asking drivers to be patient, allow extra time for their journey and drive carefully through local villages.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses or dashcam footage of the grey/blue Ford Fiesta on the A46 in the early hours of this morning.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 36 of April 30.