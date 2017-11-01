Police appealing for witnesses after firearm incident in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident in Leamington where two non-uniformed police officers were threatened with an item believed to be an imitation firearm.

The officers were detaining a man wanted for a recall to prison at around 11.25am today (Wednesday, November 1) in Dormer Place, by the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington.

Detective Inspector Jon Belcher said: “The item was not discharged, no-one was one injured in the incident which is not related to terrorism and there was no threat to the wider public.

“Our investigation continues and we would like anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference 159 of 1 November 2017.

A 41-year-old man from Leamington has been detained for a recall to prison and arrested on suspicion of using a firearm or imitation firearm to prevent arrest.

He remains in police custody at this time.