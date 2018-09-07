Police appeal for witnesses to collision in which horse rider was injured in Kineton

Warwickshire police are appealing for witnesses to a collision and a horse in which the animal's rider was injured.

The incident happened on the B4086 near to Brookhampton Lane in Kineton at around 8.40am yesterday (Thursday September 6).

The rider, a woman in her fifties, sustained injuries to her arm and leg and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A vet also was in attendance to treat the horse.



The road was reopened shortly before 10am.



Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 75 of 6 September 2018.