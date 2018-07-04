Police appeal for witnesses after man assaults woman in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted near Milverton Hill in Leamington.

The incident took place some time between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday June 19, when a middle aged man grasped a woman round the throat on a footpath near the River Leam.

Two men and a woman are understood to have witnessed the incident and intervened, and took the man away from the scene. However they left without giving their details to the victim.

The suspect and his victim are known to each other and this was an isolated incident, with no risk to the wider community.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to identify and talk to the witnesses as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 104S 20062018 or crime reference number 23/25625/18546s 300518 and ask for details to be passed to the investigating officer PC Christopher Pitt.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 11.