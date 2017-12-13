Police appeal for witnesses after armed robbery at Tesco in Lillington

Armed robbers carrying knives threatened staff at the Tesco Express in Lillington last night (Tuesday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place at the store in Crown Way between 11.20pm and 11.30pm.

Four men are believed to have entered the store through the front door, some carrying bladed weapons.

The men threatened and pushed staff, and attempted to get the money safe opened. When they could not get access to the safe, they took cash from the tills. They then left the store by the same door and drove away in a dark-coloured 4X4 vehicle.

Det Insp Tim Sharp, of Warwickshire Police said: “The store staff did exactly the right thing by co-operating with the thieves, and fortunately none of them were injured.

“They were extremely distressed by the incident though, and we’re working closely with the individuals and their employer to ensure they receive the support they need.

“The incident took place quickly and the men are reported to have been wearing dark balaclavas.

“However, it happened in a busy area at a time of night plenty of people were out and about so we’re confident that there will be many witnesses.

“If you saw something, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, please do come forward to support our investigation.”

Anyone who was in the area around the time of the robbery and witnessed something can contact the police on 101 quoting incident reference 0395 of 12/12/17.

They can also leave information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.