Police appeal for help to find missing woman in south Warwickshire
Officers are growing concerned for her welfare
Police are appealing for help to locate 52-year-old Lorraine Robins, who has been reported as missing.
Lorraine lives near Shipston and was last seen on Saturday night.
A police spokesperson said: "She is around 5’3”, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She has tattoos of butterflies on her shoulders and a tattoo on her wrist.
"Lorraine may have connections to the Oxfordshire area.
"Officers are growing concerned for Lorraine’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her or a woman matching her description to call 101, quoting incident number 163 of 6 June."