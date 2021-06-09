Police appeal for help to find missing woman in south Warwickshire

Officers are growing concerned for her welfare

By News Reporter
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 8:34 am

Police are appealing for help to locate 52-year-old Lorraine Robins, who has been reported as missing.

Lorraine lives near Shipston and was last seen on Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said: "She is around 5’3”, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She has tattoos of butterflies on her shoulders and a tattoo on her wrist.

"Lorraine may have connections to the Oxfordshire area.

"Officers are growing concerned for Lorraine’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her or a woman matching her description to call 101, quoting incident number 163 of 6 June."