Police appeal after gun fired in Southam

Police are appealing for witnesses after reports of a gun being fired in Southam last night.

Officers were called to an address in Kestrel Row at around 10.00pm last night (Sunday, December 3) following reports of a gun being fired at an address in Kestrel Row.

Police received reports concerned for the safety of a resident and reporting exterior damage to a door.

Officers went to the scene and confirmed there was evidence of a weapon being fired - no injuries have been reported.

Forensic examinations are being carried out at the scene, together with house to house enquiries.

Detective inspector Tim Sharp from Warwickshire Police said: "We have no reports of any injuries, however this is a very concerning incident for both the resident and the local community and we have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"I would like to appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone who saw a dark grey estate type vehicle in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 436 of 3 December 2017 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."