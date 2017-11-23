Police appeal after attempted theft of ATM machine in Long Itchington

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted theft of an ATM machine using a construction vehicle at the Co-op store in Long Itchington.

The incident happened at the shop in Church Road at about 11pm last night (Wednesday).

A large yellow construction vehicle was driven into the front of the building in an effort to forcibly remove the cash machine.

However, the offenders were unsuccessful and made off in a grey Audi RS4 Estate with partial registration FX15, in the direction of Bascote.

A white Ford Transit van, partial registration WPD, was also seen in the area and may be connected with this incident.

A structural engineer was later called out to inspect the building, which will need to be made safe before the business can re-open.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp, of Warwickshire Police, said: “The offenders failed in their attempts to steal the ATM, however, their criminal actions have caused a great deal of damage to the structure of the Co-op which remains closed pending structural survey. This has impacted greatly on the local community.

“Officers will be patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the local community, whilst investigations continue.

“We are now working extremely hard to piece together exactly what occurred and find those responsible, and would urge anybody with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“In particular we are urging landowners to check their property for anything which may be connected to this incident and may have been dumped by the offenders as they left the scene. We would also like to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence and saw something which seemed suspicious or out of place.”

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information that can identify the offenders.

Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 469 of 22 November 2017.

This is the second incident to have happened at the shop in the last five days.

A robbery took place there on Sunday morning and police are investigating that incident too.