Police advising residents to take extra care after spate of distraction and 'bag dipping' thefts in Kenilworth

Officers are also emphasising that residents should never let people get close to them when you are at cash machines.

Police are advising residents to take extra care of their belongs after a spate of distraction and 'bag dipping' thefts in Kenilworth.

They are also advising that if people will not move away then they should not use the cash machine and report the incident and to never give your bank details or allow anyone to see you entering your personal PIN codes.

The advice follows three incidents that took place in Kenilworth town centre between Thursday April 18 and Friday April 19.

The first incident (incident number 183 of April 18) happened around 11.45am on Thursday April 18. A woman on her own was withdrawing money from an automatic cash machine in The Square when she was distracted by being asked for directions by two females described as being approximately 25 years old.

The woman withdrawing the cash immediately removed her card and went inside the premises where she found £500 had been taken from her account.

A second theft (incident number 167 of April 19) happened between 1pm and 2pm on Friday April 19 where a woman was out shopping in Kenilworth town centre and had her purse stolen from her bag without immediately noticing it had been taken.

Money and banks cards were stolen.

The third incident (incident number 206 of April 19) happened between noon and 12.30pm on Friday April 19 where a woman had her purse stolen from her bag in Kenilworth Town Centre, near to Talisman Square. Money and bank cards were stolen.

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious or have any information about any of these incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.