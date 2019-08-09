Points more important than prizes to Leamington manager

Leamington boss Paul Holleran bagged a personalised shirt and an award to mark his 500th competitive game in charge of the club on Tuesday evening.

However, he said the three points his side picked up from their 2-0 win over Brackley meant much more to him.

“The presentation was nice, the reception from the fans and the atmosphere but the game was the main thing I was interested in,” said Holleran.

“It’s a long time since we’ve beaten them.

“We were well aware that they keep possession well and in Shane Byrne and Carl Baker in midfield they have two players who are a pass ahead of a lot of players in this league.

“But we knew the game would open up in the second half and we’ve got a bit of legs about us.

“There are turning points in a game but we had the clearer chances.”

The victory backed up a come-from-behind point at Kidderminster on the opening day of the National League North season and Holleran says another positive result at home to Curzon Ashton tomorrow will provide a great platform for the campaign.

“Itwill be an interesting one. They are a good footballing side.

“They are a club in a similar ilk to us, of a similar size.

“When we saw the opening games, we knew it would be one of the games where we have to have a go.

“It’ll be tough but if we can back up the opening two results with another result on Saturday it will make a great week for us.”

Brakes should have a full squad to choose from tomorrow, with Connor Taylor available after returning from holiday and Kieran Dunbar close to a return from a long-term injury.

Skipper Jack Edwards, who was sent off late on in the draw at Kidderminster, is awaiting the decision of an appeal against his red card, with the FA panel sitting this lunchtime (Friday).

However, Holleran is hopeful of a positive outcome.

“Hopefully, they will see what everyone else has been able to see.”