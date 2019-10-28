Point of view: "Newbold Comyn golf course in Leamington should be used as site for centre for health and wellbeing"

Newbold Comyn golf course in Leamington should be used as site for centre for health and wellbeing, says Leamington Society, Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust member Michael Bunney.

Mr Bunney, who is among several people and groups who are putting forward the proposals for the centre while the public consultation into the future of the green space takes place, as said: "Leamington is well supplied with green spaces, particularly along the Leam Valley from Newbold Comyn through into Warwick.

"These provide a wide range of interests and activities, as well as places to just enjoy the natural surroundings.

"The closure of Newbold Comyn golf course provides the opportunity to consider new uses for this space.

"Warwick District Council (WDC), the owners of the whole area, are currently carrying out a public consultation on their draft ideas.

"These focus mainly on sports and leisure activities.

"There are a wide range of other uses that can be considered in order to keep this a natural green space, whilst enabling people to enjoy many other benefits.

"The booklet, Royal Leamington Spa: A Centre for Health & Wellbeing (Renewing our Spa heritage for the 21st Century)sets out these other considerations and the components that contribute to peoples’ health and wellbeing.

"This consultation provides the opportunity to explore these ideas in practical terms and for further suggestions to be made.

"Furthermore it indicates that Newbold Comyn should not be considered in isolation.

"The thinking should be linked to the use of the other parks, gardens and general green spaces and how these contribute to wider interests in the town and surrounding area.

"There are many businesses and professional services that are associated with health & wellbeing.

"The town has a heritage as a spa town and promoting it in these terms could renew its reputation and develop a stronger tourism interest.

"NHS services could also benefit from greater use of social prescribing for mental and physical conditions instead of current reliance on medical prescriptions and treatments (hence the further discussion on diets and food types, and how they are produced).

"Events, along with education and learning sessions for all ages in this context could also be provided in the redundant buildings.

"New community groups could be formed to support these."

To find out more about the consultation click here.

The consultation closes on November 10.

There will be an open public consultation event in the Pump Rooms in The Parade today (Tuesday October 29) from 11am to 6pm.