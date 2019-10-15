Plumbing run riot in the second half to triumph in Coventry Charity Cup

Coventry Plumbing boss Kev Kingham was full of praise for his side after a destructive second-half performance saw them thrash hosts Triumph 9-3 in the Coventry Charity Cup.

Plumbing twice fought back from a goal down to lead 3-2 at the break before scoring six in the second-half with Connoll Farrell and Jordan Powell both completing hat-tricks.

“It was a super performance in the second half by the lads,” said Kingham. “They were clinical in front of goal.

“The pitch was very heavy but we adapted well.

“It was great to have Oli (Manoochehri) and Connoll back in the starting line-up after a few weeks with niggling injuries.

“Credit to the lads, though, on a super victory against a good Triumph team.”

Triumph were quickly out of the blocks , taking the lead and missing a good chance to make it 2-0 .

Plumbing equalised with a tap-in from Tommy Probert after good work down the right from Joe Tobin but Triumph deservedly went back in front.

The visitors quickly went down the other end to level courtesy of Powell and Farrell made it 3-2 at the interval.

Tactical changes then proved pivotal as Plumbing emerged a different team after the break, playing some great football in difficult conditions.

Manoochehri got on the mark to make it 4-2, with Powell and Farrell going on to complete their trebles and Andy Sharman also getting on the scoresheet.

Plumbing are back in cup action at the weekend when they entertain Coventry Alvis in the Birmingham Saturday Vase.

James Chappell is out with ankle ligament damage.