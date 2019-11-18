Plumbing materials stolen from construction site in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of plumbing materials from a construction site in Kenilworth.

The theft reportedly occurred after offenders have removed a panel of metal fencing and cut locks off storage containers at a construction site in Common Lane of Kenilworth.

The offenders forced entry to the storage containers and stole a quantity of plumbing materials including copper piping and radiators.

The theft happened between 4.15 and 4.45pm on Thursday November 14.

Anyone with information about the construction site theft can police on 101 quoting incident number 137 of November 15.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 111 555.