Plenty turn out for postponed Kenilworth duck race

Plenty of people turned out for the rearranged duck race in Kenilworth after it was postponed from its original date.

The race had to be held on New Year's Day (Monday) after organisers Kenilworth Lions felt Finham Brook's levels were too high on Boxing Day for the race to be held safely.

Despite the rearranged date, plenty of people turned up to watch on the day. And although Finham Brook was still high, it was deemed safe enough for the race to go ahead.

The winning ducks were: 1st - 1083, 2nd - 1109, 3rd - 98, and 4th - 1086.

Kenilworth Lions wished to thank everyone who supported the race this year.