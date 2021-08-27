Please keep your doors and windows shut if you live within 500 metres of the Leamington fire, say emergency services

Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been speaking to the media tonight (Friday) to summarise the events of the day.

There are no new major updates - one person still remains unaccounted for at this time. They know who the person is and are working with the family. The person works at the premises and all the other workers are accounted for.

Firefighters said they don't think that fire is a significant risk any more but it will take several days to be fully extinguished.

Superintendent Mike Smith and Barnaby Briggs, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, spoke to the media about the large fire in Leamington.