Please keep your doors and windows shut if you live within 500 metres of the Leamington fire, say emergency services
They have been giving information at tonight's press conference
Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been speaking to the media tonight (Friday) to summarise the events of the day.
There are no new major updates - one person still remains unaccounted for at this time. They know who the person is and are working with the family. The person works at the premises and all the other workers are accounted for.
Firefighters said they don't think that fire is a significant risk any more but it will take several days to be fully extinguished.
The advice is that everyone within 500 metres of the fire should continue to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed while police continue to investigate. Anyone who develops any breathing difficulties as a result of the fire is asked to contact 101.