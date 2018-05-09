Play equipment at Kenilworth parks almost ready

New play equipment at two Kenilworth parks is almost ready to be used by the public after long delays.

The play areas at Ebourne Recreation Ground off Ebourne Close, also known as the Black Pad, and Bates Memorial Park off Hermitage Way had been fenced off for two school holidays in a row.

Cllrs Dickson, Grainger and Cain using new equipment in Ebourne Recreation Ground

This led to complaints from parents who wanted to take their children along during their time off school.

But on Wednesday May 9, most of new equipment was finally opened by Warwick district councillors, Kenilworth's mayor Cllr Kate Dickson and green space development officer at Warwick District Council Jonathan Huxley.

Ebourne Recreation Ground has also had a new path around the outside of it installed.

Work at Bates Memorial Park is not completed yet, but an extra roundabout and seesaw is going to be delivered to the park in the week commencing Monday May 21.

Town councillor for St John’s ward Richard Dickson, who had been pushing for the district council to get the equipment installed, said: “Ebourne Rec in particular required a lot more money being spent on it, and it’s a lot better now.

“The feedback so far has been positive. There have been one or two who expressed some concern over how severely the bushes have been trimmed back (at Ebourne), but it had to be done because it has been the site of anti-social behaviour.”

One of the reasons for the delays in getting the new equipment installed was down to the especially bad weather over the winter.

Cllr Dickson added: “I understand people were getting frustrated, but you can’t plan for bad weather.

“Both parks van get really waterlogged during the winter.”

Warwick District Council had previously apologised for the delays in installing the new equipment.