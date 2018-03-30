Plans unveiled for Warwick festival

Attractions and organisations in Warwick are uniting to launch a new Festival.

To celebrate the legend of Guy of Warwick there will be a series of events around the town over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

From Friday 25 May through to Monday 28 May, visitors in Warwick can revel in a series of activities including historic tours, banquets, exhibitions, crafts and stalls.

The event has been put together by a number of organisations in the town.

On the Monday the Warwick Carnival will be returning to the town, where there will be a parade themed around Guy of Warwick. This will run from Warwick Racecourse into the town. As part of the carnival and festival there will also be stalls set up in the town.

For the festival a number of attractions will be hosting events.

The Lord Leycester Hospital will be hosting a Guy of Warwick themed grand feast on May 26 from 7pm to midnight, which will feature food, drink and entertainment with a Middle Ages twist. Tickets cost £70. There will also be a ‘Medieval Courtyard Party’ from noon to 4pm on May 27. Tickets on the door will cost £6.50.

At the Market Hall Museum on May 27 people can see the modern influences of Guy of Warwick through visual arts and enjoy food stalls as part of the Warwick Food Festival, which also running that day. On May 28 there will be a family ‘Make and Create’ event where make people can make a Guy of Warwick mask.

At St Mary’s Church there will be a writing workshop to reveal the legend of Guy of Warwick, between 2pm and 4pm on May 26. At 4.30pm participants will perform their stories and poems and meet special visitor “Guy of Warwick”. Tickets cost £3 per child (aged five to 13 ) accompanying grown up can attend for free.

The iconic tower of St Mary’s will also be open for the festival.

Warwick Castle will also be involved in the celebrations. The castle’s history team will be delivering insights into Guy of Warwick including his quest for the love of Princess Felice from the castle and all the monsters he encountered during his travels.

Tours will run throughout the weekend and are included in the castle’s ticket price.

If you would like a stall on Monday May 28 for the carnival and festival email: info@cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk.

Anyone who can support with providing or wanting floats or who can sponsor the event email: mandylittlejohn@hotmail.co.uk For more information go to: www.warwickfestival.co.uk