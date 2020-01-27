Plans to turn old Kenilworth pub building into apartments go to Warwick District Council

A housing developer has submitted a planning application with Warwick District Council to turn to the old Earl Clarendon pub building in Kenilworth into four apartments.

Leamington-based home development company, Esprit Homes Construction Ltd., bought the pub building last year for £383,500.

The old Earl Clarendon pub building in Warwick Road, Kenilworth

The development company has applied to change the use of the property from a public house at 127 Warwick Road to four apartments at the same location.

People can submit comments about the pending planning application through the Warwick District Council planning portal online.

Statements of support have been submitted by two companies on behalf of the Leamington developers.

Esprit Homes Construction hired Hub Transport Planning Ltd to provide access and transport advice for the proposed residential development.

The proposal to convert the former pub building into provide four residential apartments includes two two-bedroom and two one-bedroom dwellings.

The site is located on the eastern side of the A452 Warwick Road, approximately 350m south of Kenilworth town centre.

The proposed apartment scheme will provide six dedicated parking spaces to the rear of the building for the four apartments, all of which will be provided with an electric charging point.

The Hub Transport Planning report said the average car ownership for the Kenilworth area is 1.39 cars per household, and based on that average, the required parking level for the development would be 5.56 spaces (1.39 x 4 apartments).

The developers also instructed Cerda Planning Limited to prepare a planning statement to support the change of use application.

The Cerda Planning report said the Earl Clarendon public house ceased trading in February 2019.

The supporting planning report also said a development of eight apartments located at nearby 131 Warwick Road was granted planning permission in March 2018.

The access to the apartments would be through the existing private access drive between numbers 131 and 135 Warwick Road and through the rear car park of the existing apartment building.

Access to apartment number 1 would be from the rear of the building with pedestrian access to apartments, 2, 3 and 4 from the central courtyard and garden of the existing apartment block.