Plans to turn Kenilworth property into seven apartments submitted to Warwick District Council

Plans to demolish a property in Barrowfield Lane of Kenilworth and replace it with seven apartments have been submitted with Warwick District Council.

Members of the Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee will review the planning application at a town planning meeting tomorrow (Thursday February 6).

Drawing of proposed plans to turn a house into seven apartments

The seven apartment development along with the conversion of the former Earl Clarendon pub building into flats will be among several planning applications considered by the Kenilworth town council's planning committee tomorrow.

The planning meeting follows the town council's finance and general services committee meeting held at 7pm at Jubilee House in Abbey End of town.

Members of the public can attend both meetings.

The Kenilworth apartment development plans involve the erection of seven two to three bedroom apartments following the demolition of an existing building at The Highfield in Barrowfield Lane.

The site is bordered to the north and west by residential dwellings, to the south by Highfield Close and to the east by Barrowfield Lane, with Kenilworth town centre beyond.

More than a dozen objections have been submitted against the application in the Warwick District Council's planning portal.

One of the objections submitted earlier this week said the following: "The almost 'star' shaped plan represents the most unsustainable possible design.

"The length of the perimeter wall is hugely excessive when compared to any rectangular plan meaning material quantities are excessively wasteful. On the completed building this would then create excessive lengths of external wall through which heat can escape.

"This fact makes a complete mockery of other sustainable elements offered by the applicant. This application seems completely incongruous with the street scene, and style of properties in the area. The proposed materials are completely unsympathetic to the intrinsic materials of the area.

I trust Officers and Councillors will consider these points when arriving at a decision. I believe the application should be refused."

Some of the other objections include how the proposed development will be located adjacent to a listed building called The Old School house built in 1724.

The resident who submitted the objection is concerned about the impact on the listed building, which attracts tourists throughout the year.

The objection also said a modern apartment block would not fit with the history of Kenilworth and consequently create negative impact on the town.

The resident who submitted the three-page objection said: "I strongly object to this planning proposal for both personal and for Kenilworth's heritage interest."

Two supporting documents have been submitted by the developers, Nicehouse Ltd., which include an ecological assessment and an air quality mitigation statement.