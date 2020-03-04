Plans to turn industrial unit in Warwick into 'affordable' homes rejected

Plans that would have turned an industrial unit in Warwick into 'affordable housing' have been rejected.

The application, which was submitted in November 2019 by Orbit Group Limited, would see the former Tamlea building in Nelson Lane demolished and turned into 29 'affordable' homes.

The former Tamlea building in Warwick

The plans went before Warwick District Council's planning committee on March 3 and were rejected.

Prior to the meeting planning officers recommended the application be refused.

They said that that "the level of amenity for the future occupiers of parts of the development is poor and could be adequately mitigated if the number of units were reduced.

"The proposed garden sizes alone are sufficiently substandard which would warrant reason for refusal. However, this combined with the fact that some of the occupiers would then be subject unacceptable noise disruption, further emphasises the harm caused.

"Officers consider that the delivery of affordable housing should not be at the cost of acceptable living conditions.

"Officers also have concerns that approving such substandard living conditions could set a harmful precedent for future housing development more widely."

"Therefore, on balance, it is not considered that the provision of 29 affordable housing units outweighs the substandard living conditions provided by the proposed development."

This is not the first time that plans have been put forward to turn the site into housing.

Plans were submitted earlier in 2019, also by Orbit, to build 31 homes but these were withdrawn in October.

In 2017 plans were put forward by developer Medwell Hyde to build 47 homes. This application was refused planning permission for a number of reasons including concerns about loss of employment land, harmful design and drainage and highway safety concerns.

There are eight objections comments and 10 letters in support to the plans.

In the representations from relevant bodies including Warwick town council, Inland Waterways, the Canal and River Trust and Warwickshire County Council teams none submitted an objection to the plans.

However the Canal and River Trust did highlight issues with noise and the development's impact on a nearby business.