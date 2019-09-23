Plans to transform former Warwick bank into venue withdrawn

Plans that would have transformed a former bank in Warwick into a 'unique' events venue have been withdrawn.

In July The Courier and KWN shared a story about plans being drawn up for the former Natwest building in High Street.

The former Natwest bank in Warwick

The plans were being put together by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which is based in the town and behind local weekly markets and events such as food festivals across the Warwick district.

Back in July the company said they were looking at taking over the site to create a space to host events such as Corporate meetings, award evenings, team building, networking events, themed parties, VIP events, wedding celebrations and art exhibitions.

Now a couple of months later, the plans have been withdrawn and CJ's will no longer be looking at developing the site.

Speaking about the decision, Jamie Walker of CJ's Events Warwickshire, said: “Following our Premises Licence hearing back in August, a condition was put in place that the property had to be insulated to ensure sound didn’t escape.

“No licensable activities were able to take place until this was done. With our planning application, Environmental Health put a holding objection in place supporting the above condition.

“We appointed an Environmental Consultant who has carried out work to see what insulation is needed, the main concern is the loft space, which is soon to be converted into an apartment, and the sound insulation needed to ensure levels are minimal would require extensive works, which would require the original ceiling to be dropped lower to allow sound insulation to be placed between the ceiling and apartment.

“Costs for this would be totally unviable for us to continue with this project.

“We are hugely disappointed with this, as we had some great plans for the property, and unfortunately the condition implemented has meant we have been unable to continue with these.”