Plans to move Post Office branch in Leamington after third closure this year

Plans are progressing to move Leamington's main post office branch to a new location, the company has said.

The company has said this after its main Leamington branch, which is attached to the Spar store in Bath Street, was closed again until, further notice following flooding in the building due to a leaking roof.

Signs at the Post Office in Bath Street, Leamington.

This is the third time the branch has had to close this year as a result of problems with the building, with customers being asked to use other branches in Clarendon Street, Sydenham and Whitnash.

A Post Office Spokeswoman said: “We sincerely apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the Leamington Post Office [in Bath Street] since Saturday (November 2) due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

“We understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.

"We are working hard to restore services for the community as quickly as possible.

"Staff have been onsite every day to mop up the water and to let customers know about alternative branches and to advise that all local collect items have been taken to Clarendon Street branch.

"“Repair work is being carried out and we are hoping to be able to restore service later this week.

"In the interim alternative branches include Sydenham, Clarendon Street and Whitnash.

"Longer term, we are progressing with plans for a replacement branch at a new location in Leamington.

"We have three interested parties and we will soon be considering their applications.

"In the meantime, we are grateful to the temporary postmaster and her team for their work to maintain the Post Office service in Leamington.”

The branch closed for a month from May 22 "due to unforeseen circumstances" and again in June for a few days due to a leak in the roof of the building.

The Post Office Limited helpline number is 03457 223344.

To check if the Bath Street branch is re-opened call 01926 887144.