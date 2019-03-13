Plans to expand Campion School in Leamington move forward

Plans to expand Campion school in order for it to have a greater capacity of pupils have moved a stage forward.

Warwickshire County Council’s regulatory committee has granted planning permission for the construction of a new maths and science block at the school which will include 17 additional classrooms.

The plans also include the refurbishment of the school’s existing kitchen and the provision of additional on-site parking and drop-off areas.

The expansion of the school is included in Warwick District Council’s Local Plan for more housing across the district and would increase its capacity from 875 pupils to 1,400 with the extra places expected to be taken up over the next seven or eight years.

Phase 2 of the plan, which include building a new sixth form centre block, will be submitted as a separate application on a date which is yet to be decided.

This will be followed by a transport assessment for both phases of the plan.