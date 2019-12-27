Plans to 'expand and improve' boat club in Warwick withdrawn

Plans to 'expand and improve' facilities at a boat club in Warwick have now been withdrawn.

In October a masterplan was submitted by the team at Warwick Boat Club, which is home to tennis, squash, rowing and bowls.

Warwick Tennis Club. Photo submitted by Warwick Boat Club.

The masterplan included:

~ Building a new clubhouse by demolishing squash court two and a small section of the existing clubhouse and replace with a two storey extension. This would also include improved changing facilities, social space, storage space and a small gym for members.

~ An extra tennis court, making 12 on the site, with floodlighting for the new court and court 11

~ Demolishing and replacing boathouse sheds

An aerial shot of Warwick Boat Club. Photo supplied by Warwick Boat Club

~ Two new squash courts

~ Replacing the existing four rink bowls green with a new six rink synthetic bowls green with floodlights.

The team at the club said that the idea behind the masterplan was to expand and improve the club for the future and that it was a way of responding to the increasing future populations of Warwick and Leamington.

On December 23 the plans were notified as withdrawn on Warwick District Council's planning portal.

The proposed masterplan.

Before being withdrawn there were more than 20 letters of objection, including from Warwick Town Council.

Objections were given for a number of reasons including; overdevelopment of the site, concerns about the wildlife, increase in traffic and light pollution.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/19/1526