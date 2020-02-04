Plans revealed for flotation therapy business in Leamington

Plans have been revealed for a spa with flotation tanks in Leamington.

The plans have been submitted for a change of use for 15 Newbold Street from an estate agents to therapy rooms.

The former Leaders premises in Newbold Street in Leamington. Photo by Google Street View.

The site was the former Leaders premises and if given the go ahead it would be turned into a flotation tank therapy business, which would also provide other therapies such as massage.

In the planning application the applicant says: " I propose to use the property to start a flotation tank therapy business, along with other physical, mental and spiritual therapies such as massage therapy.

"Flotation is a growing therapy globally, which entails laying in a pod of water with epsom salts and projects sensory deprivation, like a deep meditation.

"It can help many clients of all walks of life for many different reasons such as; pan relief, stress management, addiction, mental illness such as anxiety and depression, increased focus and creativity and much more.

"I intend to use this business to help many people reach progression in their lives."

To view the plans got to Warwick District Council's planning portal and search: W/20/0036