Plans for more than 200 homes in Warwick return for third time

Plans that would see more than 200 homes built near Warwick Castle Park have returned for a third time.

The developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, have resubmitted plans for up to 250 homes on the site near Gallows Hill.

The site has been identified for housing in the Local Plan, which Warwick District Council formerly adopted in September.

The new plans, which were submitted on November 30, see a decrease of 10 houses compared to the previous plans, which intended to build up to 260 homes on the site. The previous plans were refused planning permission in October by Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

This was the second time that the developer’s plans had been refused planning permission.

A previous proposal had also been submitted for the same site in October 2013 for up to 250 homes but it was withdrawn after a large amount of opposition.

The original plans received more than 150 letters of objection, and the resubmitted plans from this year had received around 35 letters of objection.

Since the plans were resubmitted there have been around 15 letters of objection, including an objection from Warwick Town Council which also objected to the previous plans.

Warwick Town Council discussed the plans at itsplanning meeting on December 18.

The council objected to the plans because “the application has not changed from W/17/0699” and therefore the objection still stands.

It is not yet known when Warwick District Council will make a decision on the plans.

To view the plans go to the district council’s planning portal on its website and search W/17/2275.