Plans for M&S Foodhall at Leamington Shopping Park refused

Plans for a new Marks and Spencer Foodhall at the Leamington Shopping Park have been refused.

The plans, which included the foodhall with an in-store café and a sales area and two smaller shops for non-food retail, were proposed to go on the vacant site between Debenhams and New Look at the Leamington Shopping park, formerly known as The Shires.

At the Warwick District Council’s planning committee meeting yesterday (Tuesday) the plans were refused by councillors because of the impact it would have on the town centres in Leamington and Warwick.

Councillors had been recommended to refuse planning permission in line with officer recommendations.

A report from retail planning consultants Carter Jonas, which was appointed by the council to carry out an independent report, also said that “the proposal would cause unacceptable harm to the vitality and viability of town centres within the district.”

Shoppers in the Warwick District had said they would welcome the addition to the retail park.

The council had also received letters of support from residents but received objections from Warwick Town Council, Leamington BID, Leamington Chamber of Trade and Warwickshire County Council Highways.

The BID and the Chamber of Trade objected to the plans because of concerns of the impact the plans would have on the town centres in terms of taking trade away.

M&S has been seeking a site for an additional food hall in Leamington for more than ten years to complement its town centre stores.

Before the plans went to the planning committee, a spokesperson from Leamington Shopping Park said: “Having undertaken extensive local consultation, it is clear there is desire locally for a nearby M&S Foodhall with convenient access and parking.

“The main issue raised has been in relation to existing local road congestion, and we have addressed the potential impact of our proposals thoroughly in our Transport Assessment submitted as part of our planning application.

“We have also continued to work closely with the council since submitting our application to resolve any additional queries about the scheme.

“We very much hope that Warwick District Council will acknowledge the local support for an M&S Foodhall at the Shopping Park; and take this fully into consideration when making a decision about whether to give the scheme the go ahead.”