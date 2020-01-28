Plans for Leamington homeless shelter move scrapped

Plans that would have seen a homeless shelter in Leamington relocate to a new home have now been scrapped.

The LWS Night Shelter, which is currently based at the Priors Club in Tower Street, was due to move into new premises in Packington Place. This was because the currently building they were using was earmarked for demolition and redevelopment.

The site in Packington Place where the LWS Homeless Shelter was set to move to. NNL-171212-220314009

In May 2019 plans to demolish the social club and build a cafe and bar with managers flat and staff accommodation in its place were given the go ahead.

Plans for the shelter's move was backed by Warwick District Council who, in January 2019, were granted planning permission to alter the former Old Italian Club in Packington Place to create a new shelter.

Now a year on the council has revealed that the planned move for the shelter will no longer take place after they found the building to be 'unsuitable'.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: "After obtaining detailed surveys of the building, Packington Place proved to be unsuitable for use by LWS.

The Priors Club where the LWS Night Shelter is currently based. Photo by LWS Night Shelter

"However Warwick District Council remains committed to tackling homelessness in its many forms including rough sleeping.

"The council has put in place a number of measures aimed at supporting rough sleepers off the streets including establishing the council’s direct access Hostel, William Wallsgrove House in Leamington which provides accommodation 24/7 for up to 22 rough sleepers, with additional housing related support and pastoral care.

"LWS will continue to use the Priors Club."

The team at the LWS Night Shelter have been contacted for a comment.

Established in 2015, LWS provides food, shelter and company for the homeless and vulnerable people in the Warwick district.

The shelter is run by volunteers and is open weekly on Fridays and Saturdays from 7.30pm to 10am. The volunteers feed around 40 people and provide a warm place to sleep for up to 20 guests.

To learn more about the shelter go to: https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/