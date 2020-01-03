Plans for 620-home development on east of Kenilworth recommended for approval

The application for the housing development is due to go before Warwick District Council's planning committee next week on Wednesday January 8.

The application is being presented to the committee due to the number of objections and an objection from the Kenilworth Town Council having been received.

Drawing for the housing development plans in the land east of Kenilworth, Glasshouse Lane

The planning committee is recommended to grant planning permission, subject to several conditions and a Section 106 Agreement to secure the necessary financial contributions.

The proposal is for an outline application for up to 620 dwellings together with a one-form entry primary school.

The development will be next to where Kenilworth School and Sixth Form plan to move.

Two accesses are proposed to the site with the primary access provided from Glasshouse Lane via a new four arm roundabout serving the site, Glasshouse Lane and Stansfield Close.

Both accesses would be connected by the creation of a spine road which also forms part of the wider Kenilworth Strategic Extension as a whole.

The final position and layout of the spine road would be considered at reserved matters stage.

The plan also states that 40 per cent of the homes, or 256 of them, will be 'affordable', meaning below market value.

As the scheme is outline, the position and layout of the affordable housing is not yet known.

The Kenilworth Town Council agreed with the plans in principle, but also had several objections they submitted to the district council.

The town council's objections include such issues as path and cycle routes need to clearly connect with other development, cycleways should be a feature of the development together with safer access to Kenilworth Town Centre, concern at the potential effect on the rugby club and recommend some affordable housing is designed for the needs of older people among others.

There were nearly two dozen objections submitted from the general public, seven neutral comments submitted and one comment in favour of the development submitted.